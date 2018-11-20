Man found dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 48-year-old man was found dead in Data Darbar police limits on Monday. Police removed the body to morgue. The victim was lying unconscious under the metro bridge. A passerby informed the police. According to police, the victim appeared a drug addict and died due to excessive use of drugs.
