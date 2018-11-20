close
Tue Nov 20, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 20, 2018
Advertisement

Man found dead

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 20, 2018

Share

LAHORE: A 48-year-old man was found dead in Data Darbar police limits on Monday. Police removed the body to morgue. The victim was lying unconscious under the metro bridge. A passerby informed the police. According to police, the victim appeared a drug addict and died due to excessive use of drugs.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan