Boy dies in road accident

GUJRANWALA: A six-year-old boy died and his father sustained critical injuries in a collusion between a car and a motorcycle on GT Road. Fiaz and his son Faizan were moving on a motorcycle when a speeding car hit them near Emanabad, leaving the boy dead. Fiaz sustained critical injuries.
