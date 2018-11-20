close
Tue Nov 20, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 20, 2018
Boy dies in road accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 20, 2018

GUJRANWALA: A six-year-old boy died and his father sustained critical injuries in a collusion between a car and a motorcycle on GT Road. Fiaz and his son Faizan were moving on a motorcycle when a speeding car hit them near Emanabad, leaving the boy dead. Fiaz sustained critical injuries.

