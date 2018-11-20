Woman ‘strangles’ husband

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A woman allegedly strangled her husband with the help of her brother over a domestic dispute in Nishtar Colony police limits on Monday. Victim Faraz married the accused woman a couple of years back. They used to exchange harsh words over petty issues. On the day of incident, his wife and her brother Moon strangled him. Police arrested the woman and her brother. The accused confessed their crime.
LAHORE: A woman allegedly strangled her husband with the help of her brother over a domestic dispute in Nishtar Colony police limits on Monday. Victim Faraz married the accused woman a couple of years back. They used to exchange harsh words over petty issues. On the day of incident, his wife and her brother Moon strangled him. Police arrested the woman and her brother. The accused confessed their crime.
Comments