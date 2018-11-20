close
Tue Nov 20, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 20, 2018
Advertisement

Woman ‘strangles’ husband

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 20, 2018

Share

LAHORE: A woman allegedly strangled her husband with the help of her brother over a domestic dispute in Nishtar Colony police limits on Monday. Victim Faraz married the accused woman a couple of years back. They used to exchange harsh words over petty issues. On the day of incident, his wife and her brother Moon strangled him. Police arrested the woman and her brother. The accused confessed their crime.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan