Corruption cause of destabilisation, says Chohan

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Information Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan Monday said corruption was the major cause of financial problems in the country. Addressing a seminar organised by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with Anti-Corruption Day at AlhamraHall, the minister said the government was struggling to bring back looted money.

He said corruption had become a fashion in the country and politicians transferred billions of rupees to the foreign accounts. Chohan said 15,000 fake bank accounts had so far been identified. He said whenever any looted money case was initiated, it was said that parliamentary system was in danger.

The minister questioned how a meter reader or a seller of cinema tickets through black marketing had become billionaire, saying that former rulers looted the country and transferred their money outside the country. He said it was strange that corruption accused were flashing victory signs while coming to courts.

Chohan said Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued his first order on the accountability as he had no foreign account, neither he wanted to oblige any of his relatives. The minister said Imran had no property abroad and improved image of the country across the globe.