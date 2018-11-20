CJ acknowledges services of veteran journalist

LAHORE: A delegation of senior journalists conveyed their concerns on behalf of journalist community to Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar over his remarks about veteran journalist Husain Naqi during hearing of a case relating to Punjab Healthcare Commission’s board of commissioners the other day. While thechief justice was hearing Monday multiple cases of public interest at the Lahore Registry of the Supreme Court, the journalists approached the rostrum of courtroom No.1 and sought permission from the top judge to express their concerns. Lahore Press Club former presidents Mian Shahbaz and Arshad Ansari along with Shafiq Awan, Ziaullah Niazi, Gohar Butt and Shahzad Butt said Husain Naqi is a man of principles and enjoyed a great respect among country’s journalists. Shahbaz said the journalists also had a great respect for the courts and chief justice, however, the community was disheartened by remarks of the top judge about Naqi. He said Naqi was a teacher of almost three generations of the journalists and his life was full of struggle against oppression and dictatorial regimes in the country.

At this, the chief justice said the court had no ego and acknowledged the services of Mr Naqi. “Do you want the court to include Mr Naqi in the board of commissioners again? The chief justice asked the journalists. However, Shahbaz said Naqi had no desire for any position.