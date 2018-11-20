close
Tue Nov 20, 2018
MD
Monitoring Desk
November 20, 2018
Officers who registered case against minister’s son arrested

LAHORE: Three police officers, who registered case against the son of Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, were arrested on Monday, Geo News reports. Nadeem Iqbal, Usman Mushtaq and Usman Saeed were booked under sections 155-C and 382 of the Pakistan Penal Code. They were detainedafter a case was registered against them following an investigation by the SP Gulberg on the orders of the DIG (investigations).

According to the FIR, the police officers blackmailed couples by making their videos and demanding money in return. "The suspects tortured Ali Mustafa and Fiza Jameel and snatched Rs2,000 from them. They also asked Ali and Fiza to withdraw Rs50,000 from an ATM for them," the FIR added.

