IGP transfer case: JIT submits report on Azam Swati

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Monday submitted its report in the Supreme Court regarding its findings about Federal Minister for Science and Technology Azam Swati’s properties and his assets.

On November 2, a three-member SC bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar formed a JIT to collect information about assets and properties of Azam Khan Swati. The JIT was constituted during the hearing of IGP Jan Muhammad transfer case by the apex court. IGP was transferred on October 27 after he allegedly refused to take action on a complaint filed by federal minister's son regarding a fight with a family at their farmhouse. The chief justice had ordered to form a JIT to find out whether Mr Swati was involved in the transfer of IGP or not.

The court had ruled that the JIT would be headed by Rawalpindi NAB Director General Irfan Mangi and would include Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ahmed Rizwan and FIA Mirvais Niaz. The court had directed JIT to submit its report within two weeks. On Monday, Irfan Mangi submitted the report in Supreme Court. “I came here to submit the report in the apex court”, he told ‘The News’ while entering the SC building. When asked as to what his findings are in the report, he simply replied he is submitting the report.