PM submits request for property regularisation

ISLAMABAD: Following the Supreme Court’s orders, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday started the process to regularise the Banigala properties, including the residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The premier on Monday submitted an application for regularisation of his two residences.

He also submitted property documents and map of his 250-kanal residences. The civic body has also received at least 132 requests for regularisation of commercial and residential buildings in the area. A fine of Rs100 per square will be charged for regularization of residential buildings and Rs200 per square for commercial ones. Sources reported that charges for commercialization of land in Banigala had been fixed at Rs3,500 per square, while development charges will be received separately.

Earlier, the top judge had directed the premier to set an example for others by taking the lead in paying fine for regularization of his land. Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had said that Imran Khan had raised the issue and now that he had become prime minister of Pakistan, everything was in his hands. He had also ordered the special committee to cancel lease of the companies failing to follow the rules.