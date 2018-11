Dam fund: Geo News arranges telethon in UK

LONDON: Geo News has arranged a live telethon for the cause to build Diamer–Bhasha and Mohmand Dams, to contribute in the Supreme Court and the Prime Minister dams’ fund.

Geo News took this big initiative to ‘Serve your country, away from home.’ Pakistan’s biggest news channel Geo News brings an exclusive fund raising telethon “DAM APPEAL PAKISTAN” in London in its live telethon only on Geo News sky 723, On Friday November 23 at 7:00PM. Join this collectiveeffort in support of Chief Justice & Prime Minister’s Dam fund appeal. The Chief justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar, Boxer Aamir Khan, Singer Yasir Akhter, Nosheen Khan, Anil Musarrat, Naeem Bukhari, and other famous personalities will participate in this noble cause.

Senior anchor Hamid Mir will host the telethon. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recorded special message will be aired in this telethon. The fund was established with an ambition to eradicate water crisis from the country. Pakistan's largest news channel "Geo News" is giving a golden opportunity to express all the Pakistanis living abroad and serve their homeland. This special telethon will be broadcast directly from Manchester. Transmission will begin on November 23, 1900 GMT and 1400ET. Geo News UK viewers can join this broadcast on Geo News sky723. Geo/Jang group are spending £63,000 for this four hour prime time) telethon and on promotional advertisement and it is donation for dam fund. “We are removing our prime time content to help the CJ & PM for the cause on international forum. For further information regarding Dam Fund Telethon, www.damappeal.com and www.geo.tv/uk can also be contacted.