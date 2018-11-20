PM, CMs to head task forces to control population

ISLAMABAD: Expressing concern about rapid growth in population, the Council of Common Interests (CCI) has decided to constitute National and Provincial Task Forces to be headed by Prime Minister and Chief Ministers respectively to propose recommendations for checking growth of population.

The CCI met here Monday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in chair at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The meeting was attended by Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza, Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Asad Umer, Minister for Law and Justice Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem, Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Mian Soomro, Chief Ministers of Punjab, Sindh, KP and Balochistan Sardar Usman Buzdar, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Mahmood Khan and Jam Kamal Khan, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry Abdul Razzaq Dawood, federal and provincial secretaries and other senior officials.

The meeting considered the issue of rapid population growth of the country which currently stands at 207.8 million with a growth rate of 2.4% per annum. It was decided to constitute National and Provincial Task Forces, to be headed by the Prime Minister at the national level and by the respective Chief Ministers.

The process of establishment of Task Forces will be completed in 48 hours. The Task Forces constituted at the national and provincial levels will consider the recommendations made by the Task Force constituted earlier on the orders of the Supreme Court (SC) and will submit a comprehensive Action Plan to the CCI, taking into account the future implementation strategy of the Action Plan, the financial aspects and other issues relating garnering support of all segments of society for the success of a comprehensive population control programme.

There was a complete consensus among the participants to place greater focus on further improving ease of doing business in the country in order to attract investments and to promote industry for realising the export potential of the country.

Prime Minister Imran also chaired meeting of National Task Force on Tourism at PMO. Secretary to the Prime Minister Azam Khan briefed the participants regarding recommendations of the earlier constituted National Task Force on Tourism. In order to ameliorate tourism sector of Pakistan after 18th amendment and to develop synergies amongst provinces and regions, it was proposed to formulate National Tourism Coordination Board with inclusion of relevant public and private stake holders from all provinces including GB and AJK so as to integrate efforts, coordinate with national and international organizations and to facilitate provinces in developing regulatory framework in tourism sector.

The participants were apprised of the major issues and challenges being faced by tourism sector and their possible solutions with dedicated time bound roles of various public sector organisations at federal, provincial and local government level. Specialised, religious, adventure and sports, eco-tourism and others thematic types of tourism were discussed in detail with their areas and potential target market.

Moreover, in order to complement 100-day agenda of the government, new destinations were highlighted based on their potential and proposed activities, to be developed in all provinces and regions of Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that Pakistan has huge potential in tourism sector and tourism has increased phenomenally during last three years.

He emphasised on need to incentivise and facilitate the tourism industry while removing all the bottlenecks and hurdles impeding the promotion of tourism in the country. The Prime Minister directed to ensure environmental protection and cultural preservation while undertaking tourism related projects in tourist areas of the country.

He stressed to bring tourism to the center stage of development process by ensuring that development proposals of other sectors are seamlessly fed into the development of tourism potential of provinces/regions. The Prime Minister directed to develop framework for public private partnership specially to attract foreign and local investment in large scale tourism related projects in the country.

He emphasised that relevant tourism departments should develop their tourism policies and plans in accordance to the international best practices of sustainable tourism to ensure the sustainability of environment, local economy and cultural norms.

Agreeing to the recommendations of National Task Force on Tourism, he directed for devising a comprehensive plan of action in consultation with relevant public and private organisations of all provinces and regions for implementing a well synergised and well-coordinated mechanism for promotion of tourism in the country.

In the meanwhile, family members of Shaheed SP Police Tahir Dawar had meeting with Prime Minister Imran at the PMO. State Minister for Interior Sheharyar Khan Afridi, SAPM Iftikhar Durrani and IG Police KP were also present on the occasion. The Prime Minister paid rich tribute to the Shaheed SP Police and prayed for the departed soul. He assured the bereaved family full support of the government.