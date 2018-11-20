Qarshi Veterans Cricket begins

LAHORE: The 6th Aftab Qarshi Veterans Cricket Championship started here at the Shah Faisal Ground on Monday. CEO Turk Plast Hammad Maqbool inaugurated the event.

Aftab Qarshi team beat Lahore Spartans in the opening match. After the match chief guest Dr Sajjad along with Mohsin Aftab Qarshi gave away man of the match ward to Rehan Rafique for his all-round performance.

Scores: Aftab Qarshi 277/7 in 30 overs (Mohsin Aftab Qarshi 81, Rehan Rafique 54, Abdul Waheed 37, Asif Ejaz 28, Haroon Rasheed 18 and Sarwar Bhatti 22 Not Out. Hafiz Waseem 4/46 and Imran Hafeez 2/41). Lahore Spartans 228 all out in 28.5 overs (Imran Hafeez 63, Asfar Khan 30, Ali Raza 26, Rehan Rafique 4/42, Ahsan Ullah 2/43, Kashif Shafi 2/44).