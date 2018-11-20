close
Tue Nov 20, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 20, 2018
Polo in Pink begins today

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 20, 2018

LAHORE: The Polo in Pink Tournament 2018 will get underway on Tuesday here at Lahore Polo Club ground.Lahore Polo Club Executive committee member Saqib Khan Khakwani said ahead of the event that the purpose of holding the Polo in Pink Tournament is to create awareness about cancer among the masses. “As many as seven teams are participating in the tournament. Pool A consists of Descon Construction Company, Artema Medical and Olympia while Pool B comprises Remington Pharma, Qatalpur, Newage/Diamond Paints and Lahore Paradise Housing. On Tuesday the inaugural match will be contested between Descon Construction Company and Artema Medical at 1.00 pm while Remington Pharma will take on Qatalpur at 2.00 pm and Newage/Diamond Paints will vie against Lahore Paradise Housing at 3.00 pm,” he added.

