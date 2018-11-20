NZ Blues emerge LRCA U-19 champs

LAHORE: North Zone Blues won LRCA Inter-Zonal U-19 Cricket Championship when they beat East Zone Greens by 6 wickets at LCCA Ground.

Saad Khan, who was declared man of the match as well best batsman of the tournament, scored unbeaten 65 to help his team emerge victorious. M Hammad was named best player of the tournament whereas Zeeshan Ali of West Zone Blues became best bowler, Sami Hassan West Zone Blues was declared best wicketkeeper and Adil Sarwar of East Zone Greens got best fielder’s prize. Shahrez Abdullah Khan, President LRCA, was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony. Ahmed Ayaz Khan, M Naseer Shahzad, M Arshad were also present on the occasion.

Scores: East Zone Greens 120 in 32.5 overs (Farhan Ismail 37, Aqeel Azam 21, Mohsin Irshad 3/13, M Israr 2/17, Danish Butt 2/19, M Hammad 2/25). North Zone Blues 123/4 in 24.2 overs (Saad Khan 65*, M Hammad 34).