Rasool, Murtaza excel for K-Electric in PPFL

KARACHI: A brace each from Mohammad Rasool and Murtaza Hussain enabed K-Electric to defeat Nushki’s Baloch FC 4-2 in their match of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) here at the Korangi Baloch Football Ground in Sharafi Goth on Monday.

Discarded international striker Rasool provided a much-needed lead to defending champions K-Electric in the fourth minute. However, Baloch FC brought an equaliser in the 11th minute through Daulat Khan. Two minutes later Murtaza, a former KRL striker, once again provided lead to K-Electric. At half time K-Electric were leading 2-1. Four minutes into the second half Murtaza further inflated K-Electric lead with his second goal. Daulat, however, reduced the deficit for the visitors in the 67th minute, his second goal of the match. Rasool in the stoppage time converted a good chance that sealed an emphatic win for his side. This was the fifth victory for K-Electric which took them to 20 points from 12 matches. The loss left Baloch FC reeling at four points from 12 appearances.

Meanwhile in the other show of the day here at KMC Football Stadium, inexperienced Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) shocked strong Pakistan Air Force (PAF) with a goalless draw. The one point enabled PAF to move to 26 points from 13 matches. SNGPL stretched their points tally to 14 from 12 outings. Here at KPT Stadium the match between former four-time winners KRL and Army also ended in a 1-1 stalemate. Umar Waqar put Army ahead in the 25th minute. However, M Shahid levelled the score for KRL in the 43rd minute. Army moved to 23 points. KRL stretched to 26 points and still lead the marathon.