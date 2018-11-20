Aussie girls fined for slow over-rate

GEORGETOWN: Australia captain Meg Lanning had to part with 20 percent of her match fee, while rest of her teammates were fined 10 percent for slow overrate in the Women’s World T20 group stage game against India in Guyana.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Gregory Brathwaite and Wayne Knights, third umpire Sue Redfern and fourth umpire Shaun George. In the game that decided who takes which spot in the top two of Group B, Australia were asked to bowl first by India, and were found guilty of being one over short in the stipulated time after taking all allowances into consideration. The result of this was the fine imposed by Richie Richardson, the ICC match referee.