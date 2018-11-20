close
Tue Nov 20, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
November 20, 2018
Advertisement

Aussie girls fined for slow over-rate

Sports

A
Agencies
November 20, 2018

Share

GEORGETOWN: Australia captain Meg Lanning had to part with 20 percent of her match fee, while rest of her teammates were fined 10 percent for slow overrate in the Women’s World T20 group stage game against India in Guyana.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Gregory Brathwaite and Wayne Knights, third umpire Sue Redfern and fourth umpire Shaun George. In the game that decided who takes which spot in the top two of Group B, Australia were asked to bowl first by India, and were found guilty of being one over short in the stipulated time after taking all allowances into consideration. The result of this was the fine imposed by Richie Richardson, the ICC match referee.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports