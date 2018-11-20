Final decision on ban by Cricket Australia this week

PCB may set scene for Smith, Warner comeback

Ag Agencies

SYDNEY: Steven Smith and David Warner may return to international cricket as soon as a matter of hours after their bans are lifted at the end of March, after it was revealed that Pakistan’s board is open to the concept of shifting its ODI series with Australia into April ahead of next year’s World Cup.

As Cricket Australia’s (CA) Board deliberates on whether to make any alterations to the bans imposed on Smith, Warner and Cameron Bancroft, possibly freeing them up to play Sheffield Shield matches ahead of the time originally stipulated in their suspensions, it has learnt that the PCB would be eager to see the ODI series played in April, rather than the late March dates currently penciled in.

Such a shift would aid both teams in terms of World-Cup preparation, with squads due to be finalised and submitted to the ICC by April 23. But it would also allow Smith and Warner to play under the terms of their penalty.

Meanwhile Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft could yet see an early end to the bans they’re currently serving for their involvement in the ball-tampering incident in the Newlands Test in March this year. Cricket Australia (CA) is said to be considering the plea put forth by the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) for the punishments to be shortened.

According to media reports, the board is expected to huddle up in a meeting this week to discuss whether the bans should indeed be reduced.As per the original decision, the bans on Smith and Warner are to stay till March 29, 2019 while Bancroft’s time away is until December 29 this year.

If reduced with immediate effect, it might even allow the trio to be available for selection for the home series against India, starting with the T20Is on November 21. The reduction of the bans has been up for debate for quite some time now and saw further deliberation in the wake of the Longstaff review that squared the blame for the ball-tampering saga on the ‘win without counting costs’ culture created by Cricket Australia.