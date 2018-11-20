Ajaz helps Kiwis snatch win from jaws of defeat

ABU DHABI: Debutant spinner Ajaz Patel took five wickets to lead a never-say-die approach from New Zealand bowlers as they pulled off a thrilling four-run win over an in-disciplined Pakistan in the first Test in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Defending a modest 176-run target, New Zealand bowlers led by Patel (5-59), fast bowler Neil Wagner (2-27) and Ish Sodhi (2-37) bowled out Pakistan for 171 on a drama-packed fourth day at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. It is the fifth smallest win in terms of runs in Test cricket’s history and gives New Zealand a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Azhar Ali fought a lone battle for Pakistan with 65 and was the last man out when he was trapped leg-before wicket by Patel. He reviewed Bruce Oxenford’s decision but the television replays upheld the decision. Resuming on 37 without loss, Pakistan began the day as favourites to chase down the 176 they needed for victory although New Zealand will have taken some hope from Pakistan’s failure at the same ground last year to chase 136 against Sri Lanka. Kiwi spinners Patel and Ish Sodhi opened the bowling and immediately caused problems as Pakistan lost three wickets in the first six overs. Imam-ul-Haq was trapped leg-before for 27 to a full length ball by left-arm spinner Patel in the fifth over. In the sixth, Sodhi had Mohammad Hafeez caught in the covers and then three balls later held on to a return catch low to his left as Haris Sohail drove a full toss back at him.

Pakistani nerves were eased by the sight of Azhar and Asad Shafiq carefully rebuilding the innings with a fourth wicket partnership of 82. Shafiq made a cultured 45, becoming the 11th Pakistani to reach 4,000 runs in Test cricket, but his dismissal in the last over before lunch, edging Neil Wagner to wicketkeeper BJ Watling, changed the game as Pakistan lost their final seven wickets for just 41. After lunch, Babar Azam ran himself out for 13, the guilty party in a mix-up with Azhar and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed fell for a second time sweeping Patel, this time gloving the ball to Watling.

New Zealand first innings: 153

Pakistan first innings: 227

New Zealand 2nd innings: 249

Pakistan 2nd innings (overnight 37-0):

Imam-ul-Haq lbw b Patel 27

M Hafeez c de Grandhomme b Sodhi 10

Azhar Ali lbw b Patel 65

Haris Sohail c & b Sodhi 4

Asad Shafiq c Watling b Wagner 45

Babar Azam run out 13

Sarfraz Ahmed c Watling b Patel 3

Bilal Asif b Patel 0

Yasir Shah c Taylor b Wagner 0

Hasan Ali c sub (Southee) b Patel 0

Mohammad Abbas not out 0

Extras: (b 4) 4

Total: (all out; 58.4 overs) 171

Bowling: Boult 7-0-29-0, de Grandhomme 3-0-15-0, Patel 23.4-4-59-5, Sodhi 12-0-37-2, Wagner 13-4-27-2

Result: New Zealand won by four runs

Toss: New Zealand

Umpires: Ian Gould (ENG) and Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

Tv umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (AUS).

Smallest Test victories

Winner Margin Opp Ground Year

WI 1 run Aus Adelaide 1993

Eng 2 runs Aus Birmingham 2005

Aus 3 runs Eng Manchester 1902

Eng 3 runs Aus Melbourne 1982

NZ 4 runs Pak Abu Dhabi 2018

SA 5 runs Aus Sydney 1994

Aus 6 runs Eng Sydney 1885

Aus 7 runs Eng The Oval 1882

SA 7 runs SL Kandy 2000

NZ 7 runs Aus Hobart 2011

Eng 10 runs Aus Sydney 1894.