US hits Libyan leader with sanctions

WASHINGTON: Libyan militia leader Salah Badi was placed on the US sanctions blacklist Monday, days after the United Nations Security Council placed global restrictions on doing business with the Islamist commander. In the wake of fractious international talks last week aimed at stabilizing the violence-torn country, the US State Department said Badi was being sanctioned because he had worked to undermine Libya’s government and stability since 2014. Badi is a senior commander of the armed Al-Sumud front and the Fajr Libya brigade, both of which have challenged the shaky UN-backed coalition Government of National Accord. “In August 2018, Badi ordered action against rival militias aligned with the Government of National Accord, exacerbating instability in Tripoli,” the State Department said in a statement.