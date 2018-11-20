close
Tue Nov 20, 2018
AFP
November 20, 2018
Germany bars 18 Saudis over Khashoggi murder

World

AFP
November 20, 2018

BRUSSELS: Germany will bar 18 Saudis from entering its territory and Europe’s Schengen passport-free zone over their alleged links to the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Monday. Maas said the move was “coordinated very closely with” France and Britain and the broader EU as they seek more information in Khashoggi’s death last month in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Berlin has “decided that Germany should impose an entry ban on 18 Saudi citizens, who are presumed to be connected with this deed, in the Schengen information system,” Maas told reporters.

