Dozens arrested around flashpoint Indian temple

Pamba, India: Indian police arrested 68 people taking part in protests around a flashpoint Hindu temple, after a plea was made to the Supreme Court Monday seeking more time to follow an order to let women enter. The Sabarimala temple in the southern state of Kerala has become a major battleground between Hindu radicals and gender activists. Tens of thousands of pilgrims have thronged to the hilltop shrine since it reopened Friday amid unprecedented security. “We arrested 68 devotees after overnight protests around Sabarimala,” V.N Saji, assistant commissioner of Kerala police, told AFP.