Tue Nov 20, 2018
AFP
November 20, 2018
Ex-England footballer charged with sexual assault

World

AFP
November 20, 2018

London: Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman on board a train, British Transport Police said on Monday. Gascoigne, 51, was charged with “one count of sexual assault by touching”, said a spokeswoman for the force. The 51-year-old was arrested at Durham station in northeast England on August 20 and is due to appear in a magistrates’ court on December 11. The former Tottenham and Lazio player was regarded as one of the most talented English midfielders of his generation, winning 57 caps, but he has battled alcoholism since retiring in 2004.

