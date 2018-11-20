Taliban confirm talks with US officials on Afghan conflict

Kabul: The Taliban held talks with US officials in Qatar on ending the Afghan conflict last week, the militants confirmed Monday, but said no agreement was reached on “any issue”. The statement comes a day after US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad expressed hopes in Kabul that a peace deal to end the 17-year war could be struck before the Afghan presidential election, scheduled for April. Senior Taliban officials met with a “high-ranking” US delegation in Qatar on November 14, 15 and 16, the militant group said in a WhatsApp message, without mentioning Khalilzad. The US has made no statement about the talks.

The Taliban has a political office in the capital Doha that serves as a de-facto embassy. “These were preliminary talks and no agreement was reached on any issue,” spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said. “We want to reassure our Mujahideen and Muslim nation that the representatives of the Islamic Emirate will never agree to anything that does not adhere to Islamic principles.” US envoy Khalilzad was in Kabul after a second round of regional meetings with top Afghan government officials to coordinate efforts on ending the conflict.

Afghan opium producers hit hard by drought in 2018: Afghan opium producers were hit hard by the worst drought in living memory this year and excessive supply, with output and prices falling sharply as the area under poppy cultivation shrank, an annual survey said Monday.

In sharp contrast to a bumper 2017, the value of opium — a key source of funding for the Taliban — as it left poppy-growing farms fell 56 percent to $604 million, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime said.

Potential opium production from this year’s harvest dropped 29 percent to 6,400 tons — partially reversing last year’s 87 percent increase — as cultivation shrank by 20 percent and yields fell.

The sharp drop in area under cultivation to 263,000 hectares (650,000 acres) was still the second-highest level since systemic opium poppy monitoring began in 1994, according to the Afghanistan Opium Survey, jointly compiled by the UNODC and the Afghan counter-narcotics ministry. Crops failed on a “major scale” across northern and western Afghanistan due to the dry spell, the report said. Nearly 70 percent of poppy cultivation was in the militant stronghold of southern Afghanistan.