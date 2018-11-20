Slain journalist’s father seeks CJP’s help

MARDAN: The father of a slain journalist, who was allegedly killed by his relatives in Karachi in 2008, has appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to help arrest the accused in the murder case.

Talking to the media persons at the Mardan Cress Club on Monday, Ajab Said, a resident of Swabi district, said his son Tariq Saeed, who was an Islamabad-based journalist, was killed by the accused Chiragh Said and Bakhtawar Said in Karachi in 2008 over a monetary dispute.

He said the accused were arrested on March 17, but they were released on bail. He said that since then the accused had been roaming free and had been threatening him with dire consequences.

Ajab Said alleged that the accused were now putting pressure on him for a patch-up. He said he had been running from pillar to post to get justice but to no avail. “I appeal to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to order action against the accused and provide justice to me,” he added.