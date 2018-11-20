Revival of spirit of Islam need of the hour

Do all our leaders have the necessary knowledge, skill and experience to read from citizens’ faces the impact of social, economic and political conditions obtaining in the country for a long time? They need to look back to the past and draw inspiration from the life of the Holy Prophet to solve the local, provincial and national problems.

“Only rallies and electric lightings to highlight the significance of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal will not help us achieve the great objective for which hundreds of thousands sacrificed their lives in the struggle for Pakistan,” say old men and women of Peshawar, Rawalpindi-Islamabad and Lahore.

They assert the life of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is the only model for us today also. The only way to solve all social, economic and administrative problems — such as kidnapping, rape, murder, soaring price and shortage of food, load-shedding, unemployment poverty and inequality in matters of education and justice — is to follow in the footsteps of the Messenger of God.

The city elders emphasise the need for faith, unity and discipline and studying the life of the Prophet who established the world’s first welfare state, who saved the oppressed humanity, whose motto was justice and equality, who advocated simplicity and sincerity, truthfulness and honesty, and who devoted his life for the good of the masses.

City elders, in fact, emphasise the need to revive the spirit of Islam, which stands for world peace and security of mankind. The fact is that the Prophet remains the greatest reformer of the world.

There was no religion before Islam to do anything for amelioration of women and enhance the dignity of labour. Women were looked upon with contempt and treated as chattels in society. Nowhere in the world did they get the treatment they were entitled to as men’s partners in life. It was Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) who did all that was possible to raise the status of women.

What topped the reforms initiated by the Prophet of Islam was the removal of social inequality which had very important and far-reaching in consequences. He could not find any reason for any distinction between man and man on account of mere accident of birth in a particular family or particular country.

He broke down all artificial barriers which society had set up to fortify privileges of wealth, work or colour. “All human beings”, he declared, “are equal and the highest rank is his who is the most obedient to Allah and most useful to mankind.” He thus established a world-wide brotherhood, which welded high and low, rich and poor, white and black into one fraternity.

The Prophet’s aim in this respect was to bring the whole humanity on one common platform as one class, one community and one nation, having the same ideals and sharing the equal privileges.

The charter Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) gave to the world after his arrival at Madinah granted the security of life, property and religion of both Muslims and non-Muslims. He was the first and foremost man who brought a permanent peace between all the conflicting religions. He made no social discrimination in extending patronage and bore no ill-will to the former prophets.

He brought the Arabs under a single government established in Madinah. The people were given equal voice in the determination of the government policy. He framed a systematic code and ensured peace and prosperity in the first-ever welfare state.

The founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was inspired by such deeds of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). Are we and our leaders inspired in the same way?

