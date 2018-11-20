Omair carries bat as Karachi Whites folded for 158

KARACHI: Omair Bin Yousuf carried the bat as Karachi Whites were bowled out for 158 in their first innings on the opening day of their third round four-day Group II fixture of the Super Eight stage of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy against Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) here at the Southend Club Ground on Monday.

Omair, who faced the first ball of the innings, batted till the end, scoring 92 not out. He is the first player to do so in this season.The 19-year-old Omair hit seven fours and one six in his 222-ball effort. Mirza Asad Baig (17) and Awais Zia (16) were the others to manage double figures.

Spinner Kashif Bhatti was the pick of the bowlers with 4-48. Speedster Ahmed Jamal got 3-36 and Awais Zia captured 2-13.In response, SSGCL were 81-2 at stumps. After losing Test opener Sami Aslam (12) and skipper Umar Amin (15) in quick succession, Awais Zia (36*) and Adil Amin (17*) consolidated the innings and were at the crease when bails were drawn. Medium pacer Waqar Anwar got 2-36.

In the other show of Group II, here at the UBL Sports Complex, Mehran Ibrahim slammed an excellent 107 not out as Peshawar were all out for 237 in their first innings. Mehran smashed 15 fours from 157 balls.

Test discard Umar Gul got 4-93 in 20 overs. His new-ball partner Khurram Shehzad claimed 2-45.In response, HBL were 22-3 with Saad Khan (18) and skipper Imran Farhat (0*) at the crease.Medium pacer Mohammad Ilyas claimed 3-13 in five overs.

In a Group I outing here at the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Ground, rookie Saif Badar hammered his maiden first-class hundred, scoring 118 as Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) posted 272 all out in their first innings against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

The 20-year-old right-hander from Sialkot struck 11 fours and three sixes in his 139-ball effort. He added 138 for the fifth wicket with stumper Gulraiz Sadaf, who managed 41 off 85 balls, hitting four fours and one six.

Musa Khan picked 3-66. Samiullah Niazi and Bilawal Bhatti captured two wickets each. SNGPL were 23-1, in response, at stumps. In the other meeting of Group I, here at the NBP Sports Complex, discarded international spinner Zulfiqar Babar picked 6-58 to enable last season’s runners-up WAPDA to dismiss Lahore Blues for 193 in their first innings.

Babar was ably backed by co-spinner Khalid Usman, who claimed 4-48.Ahmed Akram scored 57 which featured seven fours and one six. Bilawal Iqbal (36) and Saad Nasim (28) were the other main contributors.

WAPDA, who need an innings victory to qualify for the final, were 23-2 at stumps. After losing Zahid Mansoor (0) and Bismillah Khan (3), Mohammad Akhlaq (19*) and Mohammad Salim (6*) were busy reviving the innings when the day’s play ended.Aizaz Cheema and Zafar Gohar claimed one wicket each.