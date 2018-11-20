Ashiana Housing Scheme case is important: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday said the Ashiana Housing Scheme case is important and directed to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to work properly in this case.

The SC adjourned the hearing into the bail pleas of accused persons nominated in the case pertaining to Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme, till November 29. A three-member bench headed by Justice Azmat Saeed heard the bail pleas filed by two accused including Munir Zia and Imtiaz Haider in above housing scheme scandal. During the course of the proceedings, the assistant counsel of the suspects Munir Zia informed the bench that senior counsel Azam Nazeer Tarrar is busy with the SC’s Lahore Registry due to which he could not appear before the court. He requested the court to adjourn the hearing of the case for three days.

Addressing the NAB’s prosecutor, Justice Azmat Saeed asked what really is the case about. The prosecutor replied that the accused persons caused a loss to the national exchequer through the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme, adding the contract of the scheme was awarded to a company named CASA despite someone else winning its bid. Justice Saeed asked: “Had the NAB arrested the owners of the CASA company?” The NAB prosecutor informed the court that CASA is a joint venture of three companies and an interim reference was filed against six accused persons. He further contended that former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif and Fawad Hasan Fawad were already arrested and investigated in the above scam, adding that a final reference would be filed later by the anti-graft body.

Justice Saeed noted if CASA was a joint venture of three companies, how only six accused were arrested. He remarked that NAB officials should start working properly in the case. The bench asked whether the main accused in the case Ahad Cheema has approached the court to seek bail. At this, the NAB officials replied that the main accused has not yet filed a bail plea to the Supreme Court. The bench observed that this is an important case and NAB should investigate properly. “We are not giving any decision on this day as counsels of the accused are absent.”