Tue Nov 20, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 20, 2018
K9 unit of KP Police playing due role in operations

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 20, 2018

PESHAWAR: The Canine Unit (K9) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, consisting of 62 sniffer dogs, is taking an active part in search and strike operations being carried out on a daily basis throughout the province.

The sniffer dogs took part in many operations in which they exhibited their skills to recover huge cache of arms and explosive material, which included 63 Kalashnikovs, 2 machine guns, 13 repeaters, 202 pistols, 99 rifles, 2 kalakovs, 4 rocket launchers, 4488 rounds, 18kg explosives, one planted/fitted bomb, 240 cracker bombs, 7 hand-grenades, 38, 64 kilogram narcotics and 118 bottles of liquor. The K-9 Unit of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police was established in 2008. In 2009, 4 dogs were purchased as well as 4 handlers were enrolled for this unit. In 2013, 17 more dogs and 4 handlers were added to it.

In 2014, 31 detective dogs were purchased and for their proper look-after, 8 constables, 7 ex-servicemen and 22 handlers were trained. Moreover, the breeding of the detective dogs is going on in the unit and all available resources are being used for their better care and professional training.

