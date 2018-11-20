Tributes paid to Tahir Dawar at condolence reference

PESHAWAR: The participants of a condolence reference at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines here on Monday paid tributes to the martyred Superintendent of Police (SP) Muhammad Tahir Khan Dawar.

A number of senior and junior police officers, friends and media persons attended the reference. Tahir Khan Dawar was one of the most vocal and active officers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police who was kidnapped on October 26 from Islamabad and later his body was found in Afghanistan on November 13. The officers and friends of the martyred policemen lit candles and offered Fateha Khwani for the departed soul of the cop.

Tahir Dawar belonged to North Waziristan and was recruited in the force in 1995 as assistant sub-inspector. He was recently promoted and posted as acting SP Rural in Peshawar. He was known as a brave officer who survived attempts on his life, including suicide bombings in Bannu and other parts of the province. Apart from the KP Police, Dawar also served in the Federal Investigation Agency for a couple of years.

"He was one of our competent officers. He was not only brave but was equally a good manager in every situation," Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman told the participants of the reference.

He said the force would always remember the deceased as a brave and competent officer. "Not only the entire force but also the public will miss Tahir Dawar for long," said Qazi Jamil. Apart from others, the colleagues of Tahir Dawar, Tariq Habib, Shafiullah Gandapur, Shaukat Khan, Inayat Ali Shah, Crimes and Terrorism Journalists Forum's president Imran Bukhari, general secretary Qaiser Khan, and friends paid tributes to the martyred police officer. They shared their personal experiences for being close to late Tahir Dawar in the past.