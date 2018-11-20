Two killed as jeep plunges into ravine

BISHAM: Two brothers were killed and another three persons sustained injuries when a jeep fell into a ravine in Shahpur area of Shangla district on Monday. Dawa Khan, a resident of Sheepnai area, along with his brother and three others, was driving to Kandao village in Shahpur when the jeep plunged into a gorge due to brakes failure. As a result, the two brothers were killed and three other persons injured. The locals carried out rescue activities, retrieved and handed over the bodies to the bereaved families.