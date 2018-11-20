Excelling students awarded in South Waziristan

WANA: Inspector General of Frontier Corps (IGFC) (South) Major General Abid Latif said on Monday that developed nations progressed because they recognised the importance of education.

Speaking at an annual performance awards distribution ceremony at the Jirga Hall here, he said that nobody could deny the importance of education in the contemporary era as it played a pivotal role in the socioeconomic uplift of a nation. Former senator Maulana Muhammad Saleh Shah, Deputy Commissioner Akhunzada Muhammad Yahya Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police Malakand Saeed Wazir, Sector Commander Brigadier Imtiaz, Chairman Mahsud Welfare Association Rahmat Khan Mahsud, local elders and students with distinctive positions were also in attendance at the ceremony.

The IGFC said that Pakistan Army was providing quality education opportunities to the students of South Waziristan. He said the security forces had established two cadet colleges at Wana and Spinkai while construction of a quality educational institute in Barond area was also in the pipeline. The IGFC added the graduates of these educational institutes were occupying key posts in various government departments, including the Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force.

Lauding the services of the Mahsud Welfare Association, he said non-governmental organisations were providing quality education to students. He announced Rs0.5 million for the association.

Akhunzada Muhammad Yahya, Saeed Khan, Rahmat Khan Mahsud and others also addressed the ceremony. Later, the IGFC distributed prizes among the students for their distinctive positions in the matriculation and intermediate examinations.