Brazil seeks to boost economic ties with Pakistan, says diplomat

PESHAWAR: Ambassador of Brazil to Pakistan Caludio Raja Gabagila on Monday said that his country was seeking to bolster economic ties with Pakistan and raise bilateral trade from the existing $660 million to a noteworthy level.

He was speaking at a meeting with the business community and traders of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during his visit to Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here. The envoy was flanked by honourary consul of Brazil in Peshawar, Amir Farooq, SCCI President Faiz Muhammad, president All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association, Manzoor Hussain and others.

During his discussion with the businessmen, the Brazilian envoy welcomed the proposal put forward by president SCCI to set up Pak-Brazil Chamber of Commerce and Industry with the objective to promote trade between the two countries, besides enhancing business-to-business contacts through exchange of delegations.

"Nothing is better than promotion of people-to-people contacts and we will take measures for this purpose. Distance is not an issue between Pakistan and Brazil. People can easily interact with confidence," said Caludio Raja.

The Brazilian envoy asked the businessmen in Pakistan to develop contacts with their counterparts in Brazil where they will find hospitable persons who want to do business on good terms and conditions.

"The two friendly countries need to enhance mutual trade from $660 million to a significant level," he said and added that Brazil was importing vital items including soccer balls, cotton and medical equipment from Pakistan.

"We have a lot of similarities in different fields, including hydel power, agriculture and tourism and through exchange of views, both the sides can benefit from each other." He said that Pakistan can benefit from Brazil's experience of energy generation through ethanol as it is also a producer of sugarcane. "Brazil has plenty of potential in renewable energy, and Pakistan can also benefit from it by producing and exporting ethanol," he continued.

The envoy said both Pakistan and Brazil are suffering from damage caused by climate change and therefore maximum reliance on generation of electricity through hydel power cannot be made. "We have to concentrate on the renewable energy sources in which ethanol is giving very good results," he said.

The Brazilian envoy said the Brazilian embassy was regularly publishing a newsletter for apprising people about the business and tourism potential of the country. Speaking on the occasion, SCCI president Faiz Muhammad welcomed the visiting guest to Peshawar.

He said Pakistan was eager to benefit from advanced technologies of Brazil in different sectors, making the country as eighth largest economy of the world with a trade volume of 368 billion US dollars. The SCCI president also proposed establishment of Pak-Brazil Chamber of Commerce, which was welcomed by the Brazilian envoy.

Meanwhile, the ambassador told "Meet The Press" programme at Peshawar Press Club that foreign investors could invest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which has turned peaceful and is also it is rich in mineral resources.

Flanked by his wife, the honourary consul general of Brazil in Peshawar Aamir Farooq, a leading industrialist and chief executive of the Cherat Cement and staff from Brazil's consulate here, the ambassador said he was visiting KP for the first time and was much impressed by locals' hospitality.

He stated that the mountainous areas of KP, including Swat and Chitral have mineral resources and these areas also have great attraction for Brazil's investors in sectors of tourism and precious and semi-precious stones. The envoy said Brazil was also willing to cooperate with Pakistan in the field of sugar industry.