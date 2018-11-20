Children’s Day ‘1.8m children out of schools in KP’

PESHAWAR: While the world observes the Universal Children's Day today (November 20), the Elementary and Secondary Education Department says that more than 1.8 million children are out of schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone.

The survey conducted by the department revealed many factors of the missing children from school, including lack of interest, poverty and absence of schools. The survey findings showed that out of school children in the province were 23 percent of the total population of the children aged 5 to 17 years. It said that of the out-of-school children, 64 percent are girls and 36 percent boys.

Out of the total children, at least 1.152 million (64 percent are reported as 'never enrolled' and 0.648 million (36 percent as 'previously enrolled' or dropped out. Both incidences of 'never enrolment' and 'previous enrollment' are substantially higher for girls than boys.

Overall, 34 percent of boys across the province have never gone to school or dropped out against 66 percent for girls. A child rights activist, Imran Takar, told The News that Pakistan signed and ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) on November 12, 1990 to become the first Muslim country and sixth country in the World to sign and ratify the UNCRC. He said that many developments took place on legislative and policy front, but unfortunately very few solid steps have been taken to implement the UNCRC and related local laws .