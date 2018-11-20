Rupee steady

The rupee closed firmer against the US dollar in dull trade on Monday, dealers said. In the interbank market, the rupee ended at 133.99 unchanged from the Friday’s close.

The rupee traded in a very narrow range of 139/134 during the day. “The central bank has maintained the exchange rate at 134 level,” a dealer said. “However, the IMF’s final decision about a new program and a first tranche of $6 billion, out of $3 billion package, from Saudi Arabia will decide the market direction this week.”