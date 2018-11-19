close
Mon Nov 19, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
November 19, 2018
Tribesmen block road in protest at royalty issue

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 19, 2018

WANA: Tribesmen from North Waziristan on Sunday closed Miranshah-Dattakhel road in protest over royalty issue of chromite deposits in the area.

The protesters, led by chief of Dawar tribe Malik Jehanzeb Khan, blocked the Miranshah-Dattakhel road through a sit-in.They said that locals were promised 18pc share from the local mineral resources, but the promise remained unfulfilled to date.

The protesters said that they did not benefit from the deposits of minerals extracted from their area. They demanded that local people should be given jobs and the 18pc share as promise with the local people.

