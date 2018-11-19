Jinnah Sindh Medical University Karachi wins all Pakistan Bilingual Declamation Contest

ISLAMABAD: Jinnah Sindh Medical University Karachi won the All Pakistan Bilingual Declamation Contest held at PAF Academy Asghar Khan.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the chief guest at the occasion. Talented youth from 49 premier institutions of Pakistan participated in this contest, read a press release issued here on Sunday.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force awarded prizes to the winners. First prize in English was awarded to Sana Zehra from Jinnah Sindh Medical University Karachi, whereas second prize in English was won by Miss Moomal Aziz from University of Karachi.

In Urdu debates, First prize was awarded to Abu Huraira from Cadet College Ormara, Gawadar and second was given to Miss Mahjabeen Saleem from Jinnah Sindh Medical University Karachi.All Pakistan Bilingual Declamation Contest has been a regular feature on the academic training calendar of PAF Academy Asghar Khan since 1974.

The declamation contest over the years has become a prestigious event for leading universities, colleges, and institutions from Karachi to Khyber. Enthusiastic teams gather at Pakistan Air Force Academy Asghar Khan every year from all over the country and actively participate in the contest.