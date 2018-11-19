close
Mon Nov 19, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
November 19, 2018
Advertisement

Package for erstwhile Fata soon: governor

National

BR
Bureau report
November 19, 2018

Share

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would announce a big package for the tribal districts soon.

During a meeting with the elders from North Waziristan tribal district here at Governor’s House, he said that the government was well aware of the issues confronting the people of tribal districts.

Chief Minister Mehmood Khan was also present on the occasion. The tribal elders discussed the issues arising in the wake of KP-Fata merger and gave their suggestions and opinion in this regard.

The governor said that the purpose of the merger was to develop the tribal districts and improve their lives, adding that the respect, honour and protection of tribal people was the government’s responsibility. He said that no personnel of Khassadar and Levies would be disturbed, and their employment would continue in their respective areas.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan