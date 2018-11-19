QWP rally seeks arrest of SP’s killers

PESHAWAR: The members of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) held a protest against the killing of Superintendent of Police Muhammad Tahir Khan Dawar here on Sunday.

Holding banners and placards, the protesters gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club. They condemned the abduction and then the murder of SP Tahir Dawar and demanded the early arrest of the killers and awarding them an exemplary punishment.

Chanting slogans against the rulers, they said the government had failed to protect the life and properties of the citizens. “If the government can’t protect its own serving officer, how it would protect ordinary citizen?” said one of the protesters.