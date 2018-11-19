Accountability process to continue unimpeded: minister

MINGORA: Minister of State for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said on Sunday that the accountability process would continue unimpeded till the recovery of the last penny looted from the country.

He was addressing a public gathering in Matta tehsil of Swat district. The minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government had adopted series of austerity measures and banned relentless utilisation of tax-payers’ money to make sure that public hard earned money should be spent on the public.

The principles of simplicity and austerity equally apply to the federal and provincial governments as well, he said, adding he himself refused to take the new official vehicle and instead presented 219 official vehicles of his ministries for auctioning purpose.

Murad Saeed said that the dwellers of Swat have rejected the corrupt rulers and voted PTI to power which would end up in real ‘change’ in the country. He said that electricity produced in Swat would be given to the district alone.

The minister announced various development projects including communication, electricity, irrigation and health for the district and assured that the projects would not only be completed on time but it would also start a new era of development.