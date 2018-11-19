Imposter arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested an alleged imposter who posed as an officer of a law enforcement agency.An official of the FIA said the imposter Waseem used to defraud people by promising to provide them jobs. The official said the imposter used to introduce himself as an officer of a law-enforcement agency.
