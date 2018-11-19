Written test for constables

65 arrested on impersonation charge

By Our correspondent

MANSEHRA: The police arrested 65 persons for taking the written test for recruitment as constables in place of applicants here on Sunday.“We have arrested 10 candidates and 55 others who impersonated the candidates,” Arif Javed, Assistant Police Officer, told reporters.

He said a total of 6,000 candidates had appeared in the test for 176 posts of constables in Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas. About 4,500 applicants cleared the test. “When photos and other information of candidates appearing in the written test were cross-checked, it was found that 55 people were impersonating candidates,” said Arif Javed.

He said 10 candidates standing outside the test centre were also arrested after the verification of their credentials. In response to a question, Arif Javed said the arrested persons were booked under section 419/420, 468 and 471 of the Criminal Procedure Code. “We have also launched an inquiry after the arrests and those who are still at large would be arrested soon,”

he added.