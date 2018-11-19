Position holders of Swat board exams awarded prizes

MINGORA: Students were awarded prizes on Sunday for distinctive positions in the matriculation and intermediate examinations under the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Swat.

A ceremony was held at Mehmood Khan Auditorium of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Swat, wherein Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Mohibullah Khan, Chairman, District Development Advisory Committee, Fazal Hakim Khan, and Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Azizullah Gran distributed the cash awards and medals among the top three position holders.

The students with the first position won a gold medal with Rs50000 cash, the second position holder got a silver medal with Rs45000, and the third position holder won the bronze medal, with Rs40000 cash prize.On the occasion, the provincial government representatives also inaugurated the newly constructed buildings, ie Mehmood Khan Auditorium and Saidu Conference Hall.