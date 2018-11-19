Pakistan, EU vow to strengthen bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the European Union while welcoming the cooperation and progress in relations have reaffirmed their determination to further strengthen the bilateral engagement.

The bilateral ties were discussed in the 9th meeting of the annual Pakistan - European Union Joint Commission held in here on November 16, 2018. It was preceded by meetings on trade, development cooperation and democracy, governance, the rule of law and human rights from November 13-15, 2018, said a Foreign Office statement.

The Joint Commission provided an opportunity to exchange views on the priorities of the newly-elected government and to discuss ongoing and future cooperation in areas such as peace and security, migration, trade, human rights, development, energy, climate, education, governance and regional connectivity.

The EU and Pakistan underlined that regional stability was a pre-condition for fostering economic and social development. In this regard, the EU and Pakistan recalled their joint commitment to regional peace.

The EU and Pakistan looked forward to the adoption of the forthcoming EU-Pakistan Strategic Engagement Plan, which would further enhance the broad-based partnership and set the agenda for enhanced cooperation in the coming years.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Noor Ahmed, Secretary Economic Affairs Division while Paola Pampaloni, EEAS Deputy Managing Director Asia-Pacific led the EU delegation. The meeting of the next Joint Commission will take place in Brussels in 2019.