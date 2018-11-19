close
Mon Nov 19, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
I
INP
November 19, 2018
Advertisement

PMSA arrests 12 Indians, seize 2 vessels for illegal fishing

Top Story

I
INP
November 19, 2018

Share

KARACHI: The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Sunday arrested 12 Indian fishermen for fishing illegally in Pakistani waters, a spokesperson from the agency said.

According to the spokesperson, the PMSA carried out an operation in the open sea during which the agency arrested 12 Indian fishermen and seized two of their vessels for illegal fishing.

The arrested fishermen were handed over to the Docks police for further legal action, the spokesperson added. Indian and Pakistani forces regularly detain each other’s fishing vessels and crews for alleged illegal fishing within the other side’s territorial waters. However, there has been a sharp increase in the number of operations and, consequently, arrests and vessel seizures with the start of the fishing season this year.

Advertisement

Comments

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story