Kids join protesting parents after schools turn them out

KARACHI: Holding a dark brown stick that once served as a chair leg, 12-year-old Hasan Shah pointed to an ‘A’ written on a whiteboard. He read the letter aloud and the other children, sitting on a mat under a tent, repeated.

They continued repeating after Hasan as some of them held placards reading “Main Parhna chahta hoon” (I want to study). These are the children of the dock workers who have been protesting outside the Karachi Press Club against being sacked and for their unpaid salaries for 55 days now.

On Sunday the children joined their parents as an expression of solidarity and to inform them that their schools have shut their doors on most of them because their fees have not been paid for the past several months.

Sitting near these children, 42-year-old Fazal Muhammad gazed at his son Arbaz, who is hardly three or four years old. As their eyes met, Arbaz smiled at his father, who in return did the same, but his eyes filled with tears, which he immediately stopped from rolling down, perhaps to be able to tell his son to be strong.

“We could not pay their school fees on time because we have not been paid for the past five months,” said the father. “Instead, the port authorities are forcing us to resign. They are threatening to fire us if we don’t, apparently because the port operations have been outsourced to a Chinese company.”

The protesting workers want the implementation of the Dock Workers (Regulation of Employment) Act 1974 to protect theirs and children’s future. “Our demand is simple. We don’t want any confrontation. We have been peaceful since we set up out protest camp. If the port clears our dues and renews our contracts, we will end our protest.”