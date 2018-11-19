close
Mon Nov 19, 2018
Agencies
November 19, 2018
Indian troops martyr 2 more Kashmiri youths

ISLAMABAD: In Indian-held Kashmir (IHK), Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two more Kashmiri youths during a cordon and search operation in Zainpora area of Shopian district on Sunday.

Thousands of people attended funeral prayers of the two martyred youth. According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), , Nawaz Ahmad Wagay and Yawar Ahmad Wani were killed by the Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Reban area of Shopian district.

As bodies of martyrs were brought to their native areas in Reban, Shopian and Bhatnoora, Pulwama, thousands of mourners from adjoining and far-off areas thronged the two villages to attend the funeral prayers.

Multiple rounds of funeral prayers were held for both the martyred youth. The bodies of the youth were lifted to the graveyards amid pro-freedom slogans and anti-India slogans. Scores of men and women wept bitterly on the occasion.

Meanwhile, over a dozen persons were injured when supporters of rival ‘sarpanch’ candidates went berserk and attacked each other with stones at Nambla area in Baramulla district during the first phase of sham panchayat elections. The incident happened when announcement about the winning candidate was about to be made.

More From Top Story