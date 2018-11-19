Govt diverts resources to backward areas: Buzdar

Ag Agency

MULTAN: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday said that government had diverted all resources to less-privileged and backward areas to end backwardness there.

He was presiding over a meeting with the lawmakers of Multan at the Circuit House. He assured that he would soon announce mega-development schemes for Multan in his detailed visit to the city. He said the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government had deeply evaluated all the problems of south Punjab. The lawmakers said the people of south Punjab were expecting massive development from the PTI.

The CM also gave away cheques amounting Rs12.8 million to the heirs of victims of a road accident at Ghazi Ghat Bridge, Dera Ghazi Khan, a month ago, in which two buses collided. A ceremony was held in this regard where the chief minister gave cheques to the heirs of 21 victims and 31 injured persons.

The CM gave cheques of Rs0.5 million each to the victims’ families and Rs75,000 each to the families of injured persons. Buzdar expressed sympathy with the bereaved families and offered fateha for the departed souls. Earlier, he reached the Circuit House in the cavalcade of 18 vehicles with VIP protocol.