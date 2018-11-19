Seerat Corner established at AIOU

ISLAMABAD: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set up a Seerat Corner at its Central library to provide academic support to the students for conducting research work on teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (peace be upon him), that are relevant to contemporary time. The Seerat Corner was containing updated information in form of books and journals, a press release on Sunday said. It will also be a source of inspiration and guidance for the young generation to shape their life in accordance with the sayings and practices of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (peace be upon him), said Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood while highlighting the University’s efforts promoting Islamic studies. The University in recent years also took a number of other measures, laying special focus on the promotion of Quran and Sunnah through academic pursuits. It has been decided that the University will introduce a four-year degree program (BS) on Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) from next semester.