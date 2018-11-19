Healthy eating in winter helps keep ailments away

RAWALPINDI: It is not winter that brings ailments instead it is carelessness on the part of individuals that is the main culprit for causing cough, flu, cold, congestion, sore throat, joint and body pains and complications for chronic patients particularly those who are immunocompromised, heart patients or patients suffering from hypertension, asthma or diabetes.Many health experts say that healthy and a well-balanced diet can play a great role in keeping ailments away in winter. As soon as the mercury level gets down and winter sets in, individuals need to be more careful of what they eat.

In winter, physical activity gets limited and most of the people do not opt for walk or exercise in the morning or evening because of extreme cold and in this situation, healthy diet is a must not only to stay healthy but also to avoid weight gain, said Medical Superintendent at Benazir Bhutto Hospital Dr. Tariq Niazi. He said people must avoid excessive amounts of fried food and too much of deep fried dishes like ‘samosas’, ‘pakoras’, ‘jalebis’ and ‘halwa’ instead fresh fruits and vegetables should be eaten more frequently in winter.

Human body experiences changes in metabolism, eating habits, and energy levels in winter and to stay healthy, selection of foods that give the body nutrients that actually help promote wellness is important, said Head of Community Medicine at CMH Lahore Medical College Professor Dr Muhammad Ashraf Chaudhry.

He said a hot bowl of oatmeal that is full of nutrients and phytochemicals in the breakfast keeps you full and provides lasting energy. Green tea is also beneficial in winter as it provides relief in cough; flu and cold. Good quality, low-fat protein diets such as nuts, seeds, legumes, eggs, fish, lean meat, chicken and low fat dairy should be taken and at least half of your diet should be made up of fresh fruit and vegetables, he said. Fruit and vegetables are an excellent source of important vitamins and minerals including vitamin A, C, folate, iron and calcium.

Dr, Ashraf said maximum use should be made of orange and guava as these are rich sources of vitamin C. Moreover, several vegetables are known to actually prevent cancer, heart disease and other diseases.