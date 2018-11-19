Couple shot dead, daughter injured in Sohrab Goth

KARACHI: A couple was shot dead on Sunday and their daughter critically wounded in the Sohrab Goth area over an old enmity. The murdered couple was identified as 45-year-old Zameer Ahmed, son of Yousaf, and his wife 40-year-old Bagh Gul. Their injured daughter was identified as Somar. The incident took place inside the victims’ house in Lasi Goth within the limits of the Sohrab Goth police station. Police officials said the deceased were shot multiple times and they died on the spot. The bodies and injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. According to the police, the incident took place when at least three armed men entered the house and opened fire on the victims. The police suspect that the killings were a result of an old enmity as some relatives of the victims in Naushehro Feroz were hostile to them. No case of the incident had been registered till the filing of this story.