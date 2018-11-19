Khatm-e-Nubuwwat Conference

Speakers vow to render every sacrifice to uphold sanctity of Prophet (PBUH)

By Bureau report

PESHAWAR: Speakers at the “Khatm-e-Nubuwwat Conference” on Sunday declared that they would render every sacrifice to uphold the sanctity of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

They expressed concern over the Supreme Court’s decision to acquit a blasphemy convict Aasia Bibi. They feared that the government was interested in sending Aasia Bibi abroad before the decision on the review petition. The conference was organised by International Khatm-e-Nubuwwat Movement at Nishtar Hall here. Prominent among those who spoke on the occasion were Sheikh Maulana Abdul Rauf Makki, deputy chief of the movement, provincial president of the movement Mohammad Shakeel Akhtar and others. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information and Public Relations Shaukat Yousafzai also attended and addressed the conference.

In his speech, Shakeel Akhtar said the government was following the agenda of the Jewish lobby. He said that conspiracies were underway to recognise Israel. But the Muslim of the country were alert and they would resist any such step with full might, he added. Speaking on the occasion, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said that no amendments would be made to the blasphemy laws. He said that Pakistan is an Islamic state and it would remain so forever.

The minister said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was a blessing for the whole world. By following his teachings, success in the world and hereafter could be attained. Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said the policies of the government were clear.

He said that it was on the directives of PM Imran Khan that a holiday was declared on ‘Yaume Shahadat-e-Umar (RA)’. Eradication of the interest-based system and inclusion of reading of the Holy Quran with translation in the curriculum were other Islamic steps taken by the current government, he said. He said the government would put the country on the track of development with the support of the religious leaders and the people.